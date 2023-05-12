Rather & Kittrell Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $99.64. 949,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,989,613. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.