Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Raised to $104.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $91.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Securities increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.89.
RETA stock opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.53. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $106.69.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $45,502,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,512,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,509,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,342,000 after purchasing an additional 897,481 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 472,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 420,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
