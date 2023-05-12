Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Raised to $104.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $91.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Securities increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.89.

RETA stock opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.53. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $106.69.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 54,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $4,921,680.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 54,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $4,921,680.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 19,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $1,588,173.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,496.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,704,843 over the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $45,502,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,512,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,509,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,342,000 after purchasing an additional 897,481 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 472,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 420,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

