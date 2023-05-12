Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 154,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 215,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$250.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.74.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

Further Reading

