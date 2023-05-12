Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $935.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $850.21.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $745.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $790.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $757.84. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.