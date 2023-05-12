Relx (NYSE:RELX) versus Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Critical Survey

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Relx and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relx N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group -5.80% -2.19% -1.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Relx and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relx $8.55 billion 6.91 $2.02 billion N/A N/A Zillow Group $1.89 billion 5.55 -$101.00 million ($0.59) -75.97

Volatility & Risk

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Zillow Group.

Relx has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Relx and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relx 0 1 0 0 2.00 Zillow Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $40.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.27%. Given Zillow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Relx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Relx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides customers with solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with advanced technology and analytics to assist them in evaluating and predicting risk and enhancing operational efficiency. The Legal segment is a global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes and advance the rule of law around the world. The Exhibitions segment is an event business, enhancing the effect of face-to-face through data and digital tools. The company was founded by Albert Edward Reed in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals. The Mortgages segment is involved in mortgage originations through Zillow Home Loans and advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals. The Homes segment focuses on providing title and escrow services performed by Zillow Closing Services. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

