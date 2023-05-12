RENASANT Bank Acquires New Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

RENASANT Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 299,429 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 892,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after acquiring an additional 552,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.7 %

MRO opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.