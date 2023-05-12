RENASANT Bank Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RENASANT Bank trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $285.40 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $292.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.24, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.