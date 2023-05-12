RENASANT Bank Has $224,000 Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

RENASANT Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 45,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.71) to GBX 195 ($2.46) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 115 ($1.45) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.22) to GBX 95 ($1.20) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

