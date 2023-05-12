RENASANT Bank Has $372,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

RENASANT Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock opened at $106.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average is $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.78 and a 1 year high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

