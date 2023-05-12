RENASANT Bank Invests $291,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RENASANT Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,714,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,765 shares of company stock valued at $26,718,251. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Shares of ISRG opened at $303.47 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.46. The company has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

