Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 15,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 15,478 shares.The stock last traded at $39.16 and had previously closed at $40.11.

RBCAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $776.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

