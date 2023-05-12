Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 15,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 15,478 shares.The stock last traded at $39.16 and had previously closed at $40.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RBCAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $776.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
About Republic Bancorp
Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
