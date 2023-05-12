Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 717.79%.

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $268.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 18,614.9% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 257,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 256,514 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,943,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 854,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 55,247 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

