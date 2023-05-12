Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Plug Power Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.23). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Plug Power from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

PLUG opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,071,588,000 after acquiring an additional 712,632 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,273,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $211,176,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Plug Power by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 826,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Plug Power by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,349,000 after acquiring an additional 303,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

