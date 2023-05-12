Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.92% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The company had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

RXRX opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $155,773.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,689.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $52,688.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,558,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,822,005.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $155,773.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,689.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 247,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,814 and sold 195,701 shares valued at $1,406,663. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

