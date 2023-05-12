Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Yield10 Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 154.59% and a negative net margin of 3,014.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

YTEN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,551. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.81. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 335,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $999,998.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 962,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,608.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YTEN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 258,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc is an agricultural bioscience company, which engages in the development of oilseed Camelina sativa as a platform crop for large scale production of low carbon sustainable seed products. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams, and Oliver P. Peoples in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

