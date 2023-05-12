Research Analysts Set Expectations for ABB Ltd’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of ABB in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for ABB’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ABB traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 313,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. ABB has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $37.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

