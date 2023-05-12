Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Children’s Place, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.78) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Children’s Place’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share.

Children’s Place Stock Down 1.5 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of PLCE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. 21,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,855. The company has a market cap of $336.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.97. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Children’s Place by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

