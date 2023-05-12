Research Analysts Set Expectations for UWM Holdings Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for UWM in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.17 million. UWM had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.76%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

UWMC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 142,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,128. The company has a market cap of $449.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. UWM has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UWM by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UWM by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in UWM by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in UWM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in UWM by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

