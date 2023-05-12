ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.00.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $236.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. ResMed’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total transaction of $325,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,406,130.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,876,035. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.