Reviewing 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) & Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Source and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Source 29.75% 13.47% 1.52% Southside Bancshares 32.92% 14.55% 1.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1st Source and Southside Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Source $385.08 million 2.66 $120.51 million $5.00 8.28 Southside Bancshares $293.84 million 2.81 $105.02 million $3.33 8.02

Dividends

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than Southside Bancshares. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Source, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. 1st Source pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 1st Source has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years and Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 1st Source and Southside Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Source 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

1st Source presently has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.64%. Southside Bancshares has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.76%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than 1st Source.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of 1st Source shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of 1st Source shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

1st Source has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1st Source beats Southside Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing. It also provides trust, investment, agency and custodial services for individual, corporate and not-for-profit clients. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans. The company was founded on August 11, 1982 and is headquartered in Tyler, TX.

