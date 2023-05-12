Reviewing Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) and Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aziyo Biologics has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of Aziyo Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Aziyo Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -541.57% -115.82% Aziyo Biologics -66.88% -1,819.23% -54.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Aziyo Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Aziyo Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.06 million ($16.52) -0.22 Aziyo Biologics $49.19 million 0.76 -$32.90 million ($2.40) -0.97

Aziyo Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Aziyo Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Aziyo Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aziyo Biologics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 623.31%. Aziyo Biologics has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 338.22%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aziyo Biologics.

Summary

Aziyo Biologics beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins. It operates through the United States and Israel geographical segments. The company was founded by Silvia Noiman on December 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device. The company also provides cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. In addition, it offers Fiber VBM, ViBone, and OsteGro V that are human tissue-derived bone allografts designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. Further, the company provides contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. It sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

