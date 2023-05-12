Reviewing Charlie’s (CHUC) and Its Rivals

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Charlie’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -6.02% -51.60% -17.95% Charlie’s Competitors -11.70% -83.78% 22.26%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million -$1.59 million -9.70 Charlie’s Competitors $277.16 million -$110.28 million -5.04

This table compares Charlie’s and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Charlie’s’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Charlie’s and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 212 564 812 43 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 106.49%. Given Charlie’s’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.62, indicating that its stock price is 362% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ rivals have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc. engages in providing nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It operates through the International and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

