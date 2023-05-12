Reviewing Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) & Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gogoro and Cenntro Electric Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $382.83 million 1.20 -$98.91 million ($0.45) -7.11 Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 11.27 -$16.42 million N/A N/A

Cenntro Electric Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gogoro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

10.3% of Gogoro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gogoro and Cenntro Electric Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gogoro presently has a consensus target price of $5.77, suggesting a potential upside of 80.21%. Given Gogoro’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Profitability

This table compares Gogoro and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -25.84% -35.10% -11.87% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cenntro Electric Group beats Gogoro on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications. Its business model allows the firm to design, manufacture, assemble, homologate and sell ECVs to third parties for distribution and service to end-users and also distribute manufactured vehicle kits, which are then assembled, homologated, sold and serviced by third parties in their respective markets. The firm operates through the following brands: Cenntro, Metro, Neibor, Logistar, and Terramak. The company was founded on May 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

