Reviewing STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of STAG Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of STAG Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares STAG Industrial and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAG Industrial 26.15% 5.07% 2.85% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.09% 0.45% 0.05%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAG Industrial $657.34 million 9.46 $178.33 million $0.98 35.39 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $121.29 million 8.47 -$73.29 million ($0.44) -26.68

This table compares STAG Industrial and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

STAG Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STAG Industrial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

STAG Industrial has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

STAG Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. STAG Industrial pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -363.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STAG Industrial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for STAG Industrial and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAG Industrial 0 2 4 0 2.67 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 5 2 0 2.29

STAG Industrial presently has a consensus price target of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 9.09%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.93%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than STAG Industrial.

Summary

STAG Industrial beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets. The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment includes investments in distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, real estate held for investment, credit risk transfer agreements, non-agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment focuses on investments in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread, agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and the related interest rate hedging activities. The Corporate segment includes management fee and corporate expense amounts and certain interest income.

