Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REYN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $28.72. 365,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,735. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

