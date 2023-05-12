Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Rheinmetall Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RNMBY traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.80. 10,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,008. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $61.36.
Rheinmetall Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6404 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Rheinmetall’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Rheinmetall’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 297.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.
Further Reading
