Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Trading Up 1.6%

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €265.30 ($291.54) and last traded at €263.40 ($289.45). Approximately 185,228 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €259.20 ($284.84).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €292.00 ($320.88) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €310.00 ($340.66) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($296.70) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €233.00 ($256.04) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €262.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €223.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.89.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.