Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Short Interest Update

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,380,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 20,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ring Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Ring Energy from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Ring Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Ring Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 282,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

Insider Activity at Ring Energy

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.00 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ring Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ring Energy news, Director Richard E. Harris sold 77,400 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $136,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Paul D. Mckinney acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,730.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Harris sold 77,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $136,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ring Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 394.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

