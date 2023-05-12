RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.19-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.187-2.205 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. RingCentral also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.19-$3.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised RingCentral from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut RingCentral from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.96.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

