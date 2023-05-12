RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was down 5.1% on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $32.00. The stock traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 1,001,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,044,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.
Insider Activity at RingCentral
In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral
RingCentral Trading Down 4.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
See Also
