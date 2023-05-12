RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $45.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.96.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of RNG stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $69.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 121,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 107.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 32,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,076 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.