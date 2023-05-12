RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Raised to C$25.50 at Desjardins

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RIOCF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of RIOCF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. 2,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,418. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $18.38.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.