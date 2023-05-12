RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Raised to C$25.50 at Desjardins

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RIOCF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of RIOCF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. 2,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,418. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $18.38.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.