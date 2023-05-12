Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

NYSE RBA opened at $54.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

