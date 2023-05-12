Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.366 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 29th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$73.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$76.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$65.83 and a 52-week high of C$94.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.09). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 27.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 3.0789996 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

