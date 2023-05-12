Robert W. Baird Cuts Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $40.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR opened at $26.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95. Fluor has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. Fluor’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1,186.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.