Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) fell 5.7% on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. The company traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.10. 3,787,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 7,081,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.
In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $820,006.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,115,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,956.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 23,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,062.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,523. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $820,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,956.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,568 shares of company stock worth $3,959,236. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
