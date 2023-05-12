Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.72.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $39.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353 over the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after buying an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Roblox by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

