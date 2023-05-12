Roblox’s (RBLX) Maintains Rating Reiterated at VNET Group

VNET Group restated their maintains rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RBLX. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.72.

Roblox Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $39.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $316,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,888,601 shares in the company, valued at $374,975,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,235,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,888,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,975,749.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353 over the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Roblox by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

