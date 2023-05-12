Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,764 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $23,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,631 shares of company stock valued at $765,751. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $270.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

