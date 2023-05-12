Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.96

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.96 and traded as high as C$6.27. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 79,075 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSI. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of C$642.24 million, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.96.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$261.44 million during the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4721805 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -189.47%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

