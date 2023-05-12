ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ROHM Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ROHCY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.48. ROHM has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $41.96.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

