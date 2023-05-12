Royal Bank of Canada Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.65 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RY. Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $96.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.77. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.992 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after buying an additional 1,191,987 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,959 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,807 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,183,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,263,000 after buying an additional 890,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,583,609,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.