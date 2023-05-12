Royal Bank of Canada Lowers FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Price Target to GBX 160

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 165 ($2.08) to GBX 160 ($2.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FirstGroup Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $1.62.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

