Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $95.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.97% from the stock’s current price.

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.41.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,644,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.74. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.