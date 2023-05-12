Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Tidewater Renewables (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Price Target to C$15.00

Tidewater Renewables (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tidewater Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TDWRF remained flat at $6.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10.
