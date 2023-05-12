Royal Bank of Canada Raises Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to C$36.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

QBCRF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Quebecor from C$33.50 to C$35.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Stock Performance

QBCRF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. Quebecor has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $25.96.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Media, and Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segment offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.