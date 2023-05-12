Royal Bank of Canada Raises Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 220

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 220 ($2.78) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 195 ($2.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 200 ($2.52) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 200 ($2.52) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 209 ($2.64).

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 150.10 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 416.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.97. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.52). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 166.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is currently 3,055.56%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

