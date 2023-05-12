Royal Bank of Canada Trims Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Target Price to C$11.00

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE SGR.UN opened at C$13.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. Slate Grocery REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$12.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.38. The stock has a market cap of C$784.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Slate Grocery REIT’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

