Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) COO Mark Isto Sells 9,660 Shares

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $135.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.63.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

