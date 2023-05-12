Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Director William M. Hayes Sells 2,140 Shares of Stock

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Royal Gold Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $135.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

